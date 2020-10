'£45m for Partey - I almost fell off chair!' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:34s - Published 3 minutes ago '£45m for Partey - I almost fell off chair!' Sky Sports' Paul Merson says he almost fell off his chair after hearing Arsenal are expected to pay Atletico Madrid's £45m release clause for Thomas Partey, adding he would be a great signing for his former club. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this