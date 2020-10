Video credit: @Gunnersaurus Arsenal have released their long-serving mascot ona free transfer as fans await news of fresh signings on deadline day.

Arsenal score two quick-fire team goals to extend Sheffield United's point-less start to the Premier League season.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta impressed by Bukayo Saka’s maturity Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta praised the maturity of Bukayo Saka after theteenager celebrated his maiden England call-up with the opening goal inSunday’s Premier League win over Sheffield United. With nothing to separatethe sides in the opening hour, Saka nodded home his first goal of the seasonto break the deadlock.

Arsenal's Guendouzi set for Hertha Berlin move, Spurs back in for Inter's Skriniar, Dembele could leave Barca on loan plus more.