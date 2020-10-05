magic cody

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 5 days ago

Cinema is going national with its "sweded festival for creative re- creations."

Record your own weird remake of a favorite film, such as these past winners based on "willy wonka and the chocolate factory"... "my name is inigo montoya!

You killed my father!

Prepare to die!"

..."the princess bride".

Even "jaws."

"chomp, chomp, chomp..."

"gaaahhh!"

Submit yo five- minutes-or-under film by november 15th at row-house dot-online.

In hollywood, i'm david daniel.

This year's "creative re-creations" will be shown november 30th, at virtual c1 3 re-creations" will be shown november 30th, at virtual cinemas and select theaters.

Still to come..........an easy recipe for homemade banana pudding pop's coming up in today's "mom to mom............"

And we'll tell you the name of the baby rhino born at the cincinnati zoo back in august........... keep it right here!

Adlib on c1