More coronavirus restrictions are 'possible' in Scotland

Scotland's First Minister is not ruling out any further restrictions for thenation, saying further limitations are 'possible' in Scotland in 'the nearfuture'.

Blackford urges Margaret Ferrier to 'reflect very carefully' on position SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford believes that Margaret Ferrier has got to'reflect very carefully' on her position as an MP. Ferrier admitted breakingself-isolation rules by travelling to Parliament after developing coronavirussymptoms and then taking a train back to Scotland having tested positive.

Margaret Ferrier is being urged to resign after she travelled from London to Scotland after a positive test.

Rescue bid to herd whales out to sea before naval exercise Wildlife volunteers have been attempting to herd a group of northern bottlenose whales out of a loch in northwest Scotland in hopes of luring them back into the open sea. The mission is urgent because this weekend a NATO military exercise is due to take place nearby, and there are concerns that the animals will be distressed by the noise it creates.