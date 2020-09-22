Global  
 

More coronavirus restrictions are 'possible' in Scotland

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Scotland's First Minister is not ruling out any further restrictions for thenation, saying further limitations are 'possible' in Scotland in 'the nearfuture'.


Scotland Scotland Country in Northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

The shy girl in the playground who became Scotland's first black captain

 Former Scotland defender and Great Britain Olympian Ifeoma Dieke speaks to BBC Scotland during Black History Month.
BBC News
Rescue bid to herd whales out to sea before naval exercise [Video]

Rescue bid to herd whales out to sea before naval exercise

Wildlife volunteers have been attempting to herd a group of northern bottlenose whales out of a loch in northwest Scotland in hopes of luring them back into the open sea. The mission is urgent because this weekend a NATO military exercise is due to take place nearby, and there are concerns that the animals will be distressed by the noise it creates. Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:34Published

Covid-positive MP who made trip urged to resign

 Margaret Ferrier is being urged to resign after she travelled from London to Scotland after a positive test.
BBC News
Blackford urges Margaret Ferrier to 'reflect very carefully' on position [Video]

Blackford urges Margaret Ferrier to 'reflect very carefully' on position

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford believes that Margaret Ferrier has got to'reflect very carefully' on her position as an MP. Ferrier admitted breakingself-isolation rules by travelling to Parliament after developing coronavirussymptoms and then taking a train back to Scotland having tested positive.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:24Published

Ministers have held crisis talks with Tory MPs in an effort to ward off a revolt over coronavirus laws [Video]

Ministers have held crisis talks with Tory MPs in an effort to ward off a revolt over coronavirus laws

Boris Johnson is under pressure to give Parliament the opportunity to debateand vote on future restrictions, with more than 50 Tory MPs signalling theycould rebel on the matter.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published
Nicola Sturgeon: Students not at fault for surging coronavirus cases [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon: Students not at fault for surging coronavirus cases

Nicola Sturgeon has insisted students are not to blame for a rise incoronavirus outbreaks, as she announced a record daily total of new Covid-19cases. Hundreds of students at universities across..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published
UK faces tighter measures again as COVID spreads [Video]

UK faces tighter measures again as COVID spreads

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told people on Tuesday to work from home where possible and ordered bars and restaurants to close early to tackle a fast-spreading second wave of COVID-19 with..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:18Published