New precautions for vice-presidential debate
New precautions for vice-presidential debate
And the Biden campaign has reportedly requested more space between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris during this week's debate.
The two will face off in Utah Wednesday night.
You can watch the vice-presidential debate right here on Channel 13 at 6 p.m.
REPORTEDLY REQUESTED MORE SPACEBETWEEN MIKE PENCE AND KAMALAHARRIS DURING THIS WEEK'SDEBATE.THE TWO WILL FACE OFF IN UTAHWEDNESDAY NIGHT.THEY WILL NOW SIT 12 FEETAPART.AND YOU CAN WATCH THE VICE-PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE -- RIGHTHERE ON CHANNEL 13 -- AT 6 P-M.THE RAPID RESPONSE STRIKE