Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New precautions for vice-presidential debate

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:17s - Published
New precautions for vice-presidential debate

New precautions for vice-presidential debate

And the Biden campaign has reportedly requested more space between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris during this week's debate.

The two will face off in Utah Wednesday night.

You can watch the vice-presidential debate right here on Channel 13 at 6 p.m.

REPORTEDLY REQUESTED MORE SPACEBETWEEN MIKE PENCE AND KAMALAHARRIS DURING THIS WEEK'SDEBATE.THE TWO WILL FACE OFF IN UTAHWEDNESDAY NIGHT.THEY WILL NOW SIT 12 FEETAPART.AND YOU CAN WATCH THE VICE-PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE -- RIGHTHERE ON CHANNEL 13 -- AT 6 P-M.THE RAPID RESPONSE STRIKE




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

President Trump, former Vice President Biden to face off for the first time in Tuesday debate

President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will go head-to-head in Tuesday night's first...
CBS News - Published

Poll: 74 Percent of Voters Say They Will Tune Into Presidential Debate

A majority of voters say they plan to watch the first presidential debate between President Donald...
Newsmax - Published

Eye Opener: First presidential debate marred by chaos, interruptions

The first presidential debate between President Trump and former Vice President Biden was marked by...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this

AnnCart66912193

Ann Carter Vice presidential debate to have heightened COVID-19 precautions https://t.co/fvHu2AVJGl via @upi 17 hours ago

PrinceW10384435

Prince Wallace RT @PrinceW10384435: Jaime Harrison used plexiglass to protect from COVID-19 during his debate. I would prefer this or even Zoom the Vice-p… 1 day ago

PrinceW10384435

Prince Wallace Jaime Harrison used plexiglass to protect from COVID-19 during his debate. I would prefer this or even Zoom the Vic… https://t.co/3nHi4ig6KE 1 day ago

Opoyis

Opoyi Taking extra precautions against coronavirus, the Commission on Presidential Debates has modified rule for the vice… https://t.co/Zd59O5cAlf 1 day ago

UPI

UPI.com Vice presidential debate to have heightened COVID-19 precautions https://t.co/zeOUN91lxt 2 days ago

US__News

United States News Vice presidential debate to have heightened COVID-19 precautions https://t.co/IMOSrtapk1 2 days ago

Plaid_Pence

Plaid Mike Pence For the Vice Presidential Debate, we will be taking further precautions to stop the potential spread of COVID19.… https://t.co/PS2dtAZCMN 2 days ago

Scullybones032

Luke Scully I hope the Vice Presidential debate goes ahead. With proper safety precautions I don't see why it shouldn't. I want to see it. 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Mike Pence Vs. Kamala Harris [Video]

Mike Pence Vs. Kamala Harris

Vice President Mike Pence is set to face off against Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) in the first and only vice presidential debate.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:16Published
Donny Come Lately: Trump Arrived Too Late To Be Tested Before Debate [Video]

Donny Come Lately: Trump Arrived Too Late To Be Tested Before Debate

Fox News anchor and moderator of Tuesday's presidential debate, Chris Wallace is blowing the whistle on President Donald Trump and the Trump family. Wallace said Trump and his family did not arrive in..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published
Chris Christie Helped Trump Prep For Debate, And All He Got Was This Lousy COVID-19 [Video]

Chris Christie Helped Trump Prep For Debate, And All He Got Was This Lousy COVID-19

CNN reports former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. The news comes a day after US President Donald Trump announced he and First Lady Melania Trump..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published