S&P 500 Movers: EXR, REGN

In early trading on Monday, shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.1%.

In early trading on Monday, shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.1%.

Year to date, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, registers a 59.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Extra Space Storage, trading down 2.9%.

Extra Space Storage is showing a gain of 3.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Booking Holdings, trading down 2.3%, and Cincinnati Financial, trading up 5.6% on the day.