Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Godfrey: I've come to Everton to win

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Godfrey: I've come to Everton to win

Godfrey: I've come to Everton to win

Ben Godfrey says he hopes for success and silverware after his transfer from Norwich City.

Pictures, Everton FC.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Ben Godfrey: Everton sign ‘future England captain’ who will ‘become one of the world’s best defenders’ from Norwich in record deal

Everton have signed Norwich defender Ben Godfrey for £25million – the biggest deal in the...
talkSPORT - Published

Carlo Ancelotti praises ‘really good’ Ben Godfrey but remains tight-lipped on rumoured Everton bid for Norwich defender

Ben Godfrey was lauded by a tight-lipped Carlo Ancelotti when the Everton boss was quizzed on a...
talkSPORT - Published

Ben Godfrey passes Everton medical

Norwich City central defender Ben Godfrey has passed a medical at Everton and is set to join the...
SoccerNews.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Transfer Deadline Day: Everton seal Godfrey move [Video]

Transfer Deadline Day: Everton seal Godfrey move

A look at the latest signings and rumours on transfer deadline day, as Evertonmake their fifth purchase of the summer.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
Godfrey speaks of future ambitions [Video]

Godfrey speaks of future ambitions

Ahead of his potential move to Everton, we revisit a previous interview with Ben Godfrey where he speaks of his future ambitions for club and country.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:37Published