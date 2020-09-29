Denver7 News 6 AM | Monday, October 5



Related videos from verified sources The Price Is Right



Denver broke ground on 103 new affordable apartments in Capitol Hill on Monday. The Capitol Square Apartments will go up on 13th and Sherman.The six-story building will offer one-and two bedroom units.. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:19 Published 4 days ago Denver7 News 10 PM | Monday, September 28



Watch part 1 of Denver7 News 10 PM | Monday, September 28 Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 10:25 Published 6 days ago 'You Feel At Risk': More Cars Being Stolen In Denver Metro Area



The Metropolitan Auto Theft Task Force released data Monday showing an increase in stolen cars since the beginning of the pandemic. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 02:28 Published 6 days ago