Movie fans react to Cineworld closures

Cineworld said up to 45,000 employees will be affected worldwide as itconfirmed plans to temporarily close its theatres in the UK and the US – thecinema giant’s two biggest markets.
More than 600 sites will be closed acrossthe two countries from Thursday after the industry was rocked by plans byJames Bond studios MGM and Universal to delay the release of the franchise’slatest film.
Cineworld said it would close 127 Cineworld and Picturehousesites in the UK, confirming reports over the weekend, and sending shares downby as much as 57% as markets opened in London.
Actress Jennifer Saunders has led a two-minute silence outside a West Endtheatre to draw attention to the “devastating” effect of the continuedclosures within the sector. The Absolutely Fabulous star, 62, was joined by acollection of actors, comedians, theatre directors and singers outside theshuttered Gielgud Theatre in Shaftesbury Avenue, London. Their “silent stand”– the latest in a series featuring a range of industry figures – called fortheatres to be allowed to reopen without social distancing and highlighted aperceived lack of Government guidance on the issue.
