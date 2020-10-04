Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Movie fans react to Cineworld closures

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:23s - Published
Movie fans react to Cineworld closures

Movie fans react to Cineworld closures

Cineworld said up to 45,000 employees will be affected worldwide as itconfirmed plans to temporarily close its theatres in the UK and the US – thecinema giant’s two biggest markets.

More than 600 sites will be closed acrossthe two countries from Thursday after the industry was rocked by plans byJames Bond studios MGM and Universal to delay the release of the franchise’slatest film.

Cineworld said it would close 127 Cineworld and Picturehousesites in the UK, confirming reports over the weekend, and sending shares downby as much as 57% as markets opened in London.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Cineworld Cineworld cinema chain

ShowBiz Minute: Kenzo, Cineworld, Pet Blessing

 Fashion world pays tribute to designer Kenzo Takada who has died from COVID-19 complications aged 81; Hundreds of Regal, Cineworld movie theaters to close in..
USATODAY.com

Regal is closing all cinemas in the US and UK on Thursday

 New York’s iconic Regal Cinema on 42nd St.

The second largest cinema chain in the US is temporarily closing its doors nationwide. Cineworld, parent..
The Verge
Cineworld announces possible closure of US locations [Video]

Cineworld announces possible closure of US locations

Regal Cinemas in Port Ritchey closes, for now.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:29Published

Regal considers closing all U.S. theaters after new Bond movie 'No Time to Die' delayed to 2021

 Regal Cinemas owner Cineworld is considering closing movie theaters in the U.S. and Britain after James Bond film 'No Time to Die' delays until 2021.
USATODAY.com

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Jennifer Saunders leads silent stand on behalf of the UK theatre industry [Video]

Jennifer Saunders leads silent stand on behalf of the UK theatre industry

Actress Jennifer Saunders has led a two-minute silence outside a West Endtheatre to draw attention to the “devastating” effect of the continuedclosures within the sector. The Absolutely Fabulous star, 62, was joined by acollection of actors, comedians, theatre directors and singers outside theshuttered Gielgud Theatre in Shaftesbury Avenue, London. Their “silent stand”– the latest in a series featuring a range of industry figures – called fortheatres to be allowed to reopen without social distancing and highlighted aperceived lack of Government guidance on the issue.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published
Boris Johnson: Tough times lie ahead for the job market [Video]

Boris Johnson: Tough times lie ahead for the job market

Boris Johnson speaks to reporters in central London during a visit to OctopusEnergy. He says "tough times" lie ahead for the jobs market and was alsounable to say how many contacts of positive coronavirus cases had been missedas a result of the recent testing fiasco.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

On This Day: 5 October 1962

 James Bond's first big screen adventure, "Dr. No," premiered in London. (Oct. 5)
 
USATODAY.com

Ilford takeaway fined for serving burger after curfew

 The meal was given to a customer at the east London takeaway four minutes after 10pm.
BBC News

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

After 'No Time To Die' Is Delayed, Regal Cinemas Announces It May Shut Down [Video]

After 'No Time To Die' Is Delayed, Regal Cinemas Announces It May Shut Down

Regal Cinemas owner Cineworld says it is considering temporarily closing its theaters. CNN reports the news comes just a day after the latest James Bond film, "No Time to Die," was delayed until the..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:34Published