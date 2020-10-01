Research reveals the various safety protocols Americans plan to take over the holidays Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:57s - Published 12 minutes ago Research reveals the various safety protocols Americans plan to take over the holidays Three in 10 Americans will be taking their guests' temperatures before entering their homes for holiday gatherings this year, according to new research. The study asked 2,000 Americans about how they anticipate the holiday season will look in light of the coronavirus pandemic. With so much uncertainty still present around COVID-19, it's no surprise that seven in 10 respondents shared there's an increased pressure on hosts to monitor their guests' health before hosting an in-person get together this holiday season. Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of VCF Designer Looks, the survey found over half of those polled shared they plan on maintaining social distancing as much as possible when it does come time to host again. Next in line for new hosting policies in wake of COVID-19 was creating a guest list of who attends, just in case someone falls ill and they need to contact trace. Six in 10 respondents shared they plan on being an all-in-one host this holiday season to limit the possible spread of germs by being the chef, server and bartender for their guests. With all of these changes in mind, 40% of respondents are playing it safe and hosting a Thanksgiving video call this year rather than all gathering around the same table. Respondents shared they would also prefer their extended family (37%) and older family members (40%) to celebrate with them this Turkey Day over a video call to ensure their safety. That's not to say families are saying goodbye to their classic Thanksgiving gathering altogether, though; the results found that 64% of respondents are still planning to host a Thanksgiving dinner but are using this uncertainty around COVID-19 to trim their guests lists. In fact, respondents shared they only feel comfortable hosting four members of their immediate family indoors this year. Nearly half (47%) of respondents have actually started to plan out how exactly they'll entertain at home for the holidays during quarantine. Fifty-eight percent of those surveyed also shared they're using their time in quarantine to start thinking about how they can update their homes to entertain for the holidays. "This year, personally, in my home, I will be decorating and celebrating as we normally do, even though we might not be hosting a large group of family and friends. This is my way of giving my family and myself a sense of normalcy while dealing with these unprecedented times," said Farah Merhi, VCF Designer Looks Style Expert and founder of Inspire Me! Home Décor. "I will still whip out all of my fancy dinnerware and be cooking all of our favorite meals as I normally would! If you do host, a dining room table with a leaf, like my Charthouse table from VCF Designer Looks, will give guests room for social distancing while dining." Half of those polled said they feel overwhelmed by the amount of work they'd like to put in around their homes as well as worrying they can't afford to redecorate how they would like. Four in 10 respondents also shared they don't know what type of style they should decorate in. "Sometimes, while preparing for the holiday season, things can get overwhelming and expensive! The best place to start is shopping around your home to see what you can use from what you already have as your foundation. Once you are set up with things you already have, shop for a few final things to tie your desired look together without breaking the bank," added Merhi. "Consider finding designer-inspired styles that look like high-end pieces but don't come with the price tag of a designer label, like VCF's Plush sectional. And, if you're in the market for new furniture, customization is a huge trend now, too. Customizing your furniture purchase with colors, fabrics and even cushion types, takes a piece you love and makes it truly you." 0

