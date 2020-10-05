LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox

It’s not on sale (check back on Prime Day) but this 847 piece lego kit is an award-winning STEM learning toy, and who doesn’t love robots?!

This set is designed to help kids learn about the creative world of coding by building and programming their own robot.

It’s a 5-in-1 model so they can build and rebuild 5 multifunctional models including the M.T.R.4 or Multi-Tooled Rover 4.

It’s designed ages 7 to 12 and even though it’s currently priced on the higher side the fun factor and educational value earn it a spot on our list.

