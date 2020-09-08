Global  
 

Wales considers travel restrictions for rest of UK

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:45s
Wales considers travel restrictions for rest of UK

Wales considers travel restrictions for rest of UK

Health Minister for Wales Vaughan Gething says the Welsh Government is considering imposing quarantine restrictions on people travelling into Wales from areas of the UK with high prevalence of coronavirus.

Report by Jonesia.

