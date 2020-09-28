Tri-State Better Business Bureau Warns of Breast Cancer Charity Scams
October is breast cancer awareness month.... every year supporters gather to show support - bringing awareness about those battling the disease.... while there are countless ways for you to contribute --like buying pink ribbon items-- many need to be cautious who they give their money to oana schneider joins us on how you can give back without being scammed..... tugging on the heart strings of those - who would otherwise love to assist their fellow man.... scammers have no heart.... breast cancer awareness the angle in the latest scam.... still ahead on 44news this month.... every year supporters gather to show support - bringing awareness about those battling the disease.... while there are countless ways for you to contribute --like buying pink ribbon items-- many need to be cautious who they give their money to oana schneider joins us on how you can give back without being scammed..... tugging on the heart strings of those - who would otherwise love to assist their fellow man.... scammers have no heart.... breast cancer awareness the angle in the latest scam....