Tri-State Better Business Bureau Warns of Breast Cancer Charity Scams Video Credit: WEVV - Published 1 day ago Tri-State Better Business Bureau Warns of Breast Cancer Charity Scams 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend October is breast cancer awareness month.... every year supporters gather to show support - bringing awareness about those battling the disease.... while there are countless ways for you to contribute --like buying pink ribbon items-- many need to be cautious who they give their money to oana schneider joins us on how you can give back without being scammed..... tugging on the heart strings of those - who would otherwise love to assist their fellow man.... scammers have no heart.... breast cancer awareness the angle in the latest scam.... still ahead on 44news this month.... every year supporters gather to show support - bringing awareness about those battling the disease.... while there are countless ways for you to contribute --like buying pink ribbon items-- many need to be cautious who they give their money to oana schneider joins us on how you can give back without being scammed..... tugging on the heart strings of those - who would otherwise love to assist their fellow man.... scammers have no heart.... breast cancer awareness the angle in the latest scam....





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Scammers Target First Virtual Breast Cancer Awareness Month



From socks and t-shirts to toasters and kitchen mixers, virtually everything turns a shade of pink in October. But the Better Business Bureau warns just because its pink, doesn't mean it supports.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:35 Published 3 hours ago BBB: How to avoid political scams



Matt Sizemore sits down with Rebecca Barr from the BBB to talk about staying safe from scams during election season Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 03:09 Published 1 day ago BBB warns about election scams - especially polling scams



BBB warns about election scams - especially polling scams Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 00:38 Published 1 week ago

