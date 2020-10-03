Global  
 

Need2Know: Breonna Taylor Grand Jury, German Synagogue Attack & Actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd Killed

Published
Need2Know: Breonna Taylor Grand Jury, German Synagogue Attack & Actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd Killed
These are the headlines you Need2Know for Monday, October 5, 2020.

Tony-nominated actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd killed in apparent shooting in Atlanta [Video]

Tony-nominated actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd killed in apparent shooting in Atlanta

Spike Lee and Viola Davis paid tribute to Tony-nominated actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd after he was killed in Atlanta.

Published
Tony-Nominated Actor Found Murdered, His Back Riddled With Bullets [Video]

Tony-Nominated Actor Found Murdered, His Back Riddled With Bullets

Acclaimed for his stage work and his roles in Spike Lee films, Thomas Jefferson Byrd has been murdered. He was 70 years old. Newser reports Byrd was found dead on Saturday at his home in Atlanta,..

Published
Breonna Taylor: Grand jury audio details conflicting accounts of fatal shooting released [Video]

Breonna Taylor: Grand jury audio details conflicting accounts of fatal shooting released

The Kentucky attorney general's charging recommendation or juror deliberations were not included in the recordings of the Breonna Taylor grand jury.

Published