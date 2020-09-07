Sturgeon calls SNP's Margaret Ferrier 'Margaret Covid' again

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said she has made it “crystal clear” to MargaretFerrier she should quit as an MP after breaking coronavirus rules bytravelling between Glasgow and Westminster having tested positive forCovid-19. The Scottish First Minister said she has spoken to the MP, who hadthe SNP whip withdrawn after the incident emerged, but she was unable to get a“cogent explanation” for her actions.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:47Published
SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has said that she has spoken directly to Margaret Ferrier and has made “crystal clear” to her that she thinks she should now resign as an MP. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has said that the actions of Margaret Ferrier were "reckless, dangerous and indefensible". Ms Ferrier, who has had the whip removed, travelled on public transport while knowingly infected with coronavirus. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said that changes to the ScottishGovernment’s routemap out of lockdown slated for October 5 will not go ahead.Speaking ahead of First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon saidthat the changes, which have already been moved from September 14, will bereviewed on October 15. Scotland has recorded three new coronavirus deaths inthe past 24 hours, Nicola Sturgeon has said. The deaths, of patients who firsttested positive for the virus in the previous 28 days, take the toll underthis measure to 2,522.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:24Published
Members of the public at Glasgow Central Station have condemned the actions of Margaret Ferrier after she broke Covid-19 measures. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has expressed his anger at Margaret Ferrier’s actions after she broke Covid-19 rules. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick has been reluctant to comment on whether he believes that SNP MP Margaret Ferrier should resign. It comes after Ferrier travelled on public transport while knowingly infected with coronavirus. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
A Scottish National Party MP has become the latest high-profile figure tobreach Covid-19 restrictions. Who are the other public figures known to havefound themselves in the spotlight over lockdown rules?
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:11Published
Some of the nation’s landmark red postboxes have been painted black to honourblack Britons past and present, including Sir Lenny Henry and nursing pioneerMary Seacole. Royal Mail said four postboxes – in London, Glasgow, Cardiff andBelfast – have been painted black with gold trim as part of Black HistoryMonth in October.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20Published
Nicola Sturgeon has held what she described as “constructive” talks with UKHealth Secretary Matt Hancock about how to resolve a delay in coronavirustesting results. Problems are centred on the UK Government’s Lighthouse Labnetwork – which includes a facility in Glasgow – and the First Minister said“too many” tests for the virus are not being processed quickly enough. Withtesting of care home staff going through these labs – and amid suggestionssome workers are waiting between five and seven days for results – Ms Sturgeonrevealed consideration is being given to the NHS handling of these.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:13Published
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced the Glasgow area lockdown has been extended to include East Dunbartonshire and Renfrewshire. Indoor visits will no longer be permitted in those two council areas from midnight on Monday night. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Cineworld said up to 45,000 employees will be affected worldwide as itconfirmed plans to temporarily close its theatres in the UK and the US – thecinema giant’s two biggest markets. More than 600 sites will be closed acrossthe two countries from Thursday after the industry was rocked by plans byJames Bond studios MGM and Universal to delay the release of the franchise’slatest film. Cineworld said it would close 127 Cineworld and Picturehousesites in the UK, confirming reports over the weekend, and sending shares downby as much as 57% as markets opened in London.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:23Published
Actress Jennifer Saunders has led a two-minute silence outside a West Endtheatre to draw attention to the “devastating” effect of the continuedclosures within the sector. The Absolutely Fabulous star, 62, was joined by acollection of actors, comedians, theatre directors and singers outside theshuttered Gielgud Theatre in Shaftesbury Avenue, London. Their “silent stand”– the latest in a series featuring a range of industry figures – called fortheatres to be allowed to reopen without social distancing and highlighted aperceived lack of Government guidance on the issue.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:12Published
Boris Johnson speaks to reporters in central London during a visit to OctopusEnergy. He says "tough times" lie ahead for the jobs market and was alsounable to say how many contacts of positive coronavirus cases had been missedas a result of the recent testing fiasco.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds says she is surprised Rishi Sunak did not announce any support for those struggling with employment in areas under localised lockdowns.
She added the chancellor needed to concentrate on keeping as many people as possible in work, rather than implementing tax cuts. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Health Minister for Wales Vaughan Gething says the Welsh Government is considering imposing quarantine restrictions on people travelling into Wales from areas of the UK with high prevalence of coronavirus. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Bridget Phillipson, says the government's handling of the Covid test and trace system has been "characterised by incompetence".
She called on Health Secretary Matt Hancock to address MPs about the recent blunder, which saw thousands of positive results omitted. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn