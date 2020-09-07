Global  
 

Sturgeon calls SNP's Margaret Ferrier 'Margaret Covid' again

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:17s - Published
Sturgeon calls SNP's Margaret Ferrier 'Margaret Covid' again

Sturgeon calls SNP's Margaret Ferrier 'Margaret Covid' again

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has accidentally referred to the SNP politician at the centre of a Covid scandal as 'Margaret Covid', for the second time.

Ms Sturgeon initially made the mistake during Friday's presser when discusing Margaret Ferrier, who has been criticised for travelling from Glasgow to London with Covid.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Nicola Sturgeon: I made it crystal clear to MP Margaret Ferrier she should quit [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon: I made it crystal clear to MP Margaret Ferrier she should quit

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said she has made it "crystal clear" to MargaretFerrier she should quit as an MP after breaking coronavirus rules bytravelling between Glasgow and Westminster having tested positive forCovid-19. The Scottish First Minister said she has spoken to the MP, who hadthe SNP whip withdrawn after the incident emerged, but she was unable to get a"cogent explanation" for her actions.

Sturgeon urges Ferrier to resign over Covid rule-breaking [Video]

Sturgeon urges Ferrier to resign over Covid rule-breaking

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has said that she has spoken directly to Margaret Ferrier and has made "crystal clear" to her that she thinks she should now resign as an MP.

Sturgeon: Ferrier’s actions were ‘reckless and indefensible’ [Video]

Sturgeon: Ferrier’s actions were ‘reckless and indefensible’

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has said that the actions of Margaret Ferrier were "reckless, dangerous and indefensible". Ms Ferrier, who has had the whip removed, travelled on public transport while knowingly infected with coronavirus.

Scotland postpones lockdown changes [Video]

Scotland postpones lockdown changes

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said that changes to the ScottishGovernment's routemap out of lockdown slated for October 5 will not go ahead.Speaking ahead of First Minister's Questions on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon saidthat the changes, which have already been moved from September 14, will bereviewed on October 15. Scotland has recorded three new coronavirus deaths inthe past 24 hours, Nicola Sturgeon has said. The deaths, of patients who firsttested positive for the virus in the previous 28 days, take the toll underthis measure to 2,522.

Public have their say on Ferrier after Covid rule-breaking [Video]

Public have their say on Ferrier after Covid rule-breaking

Members of the public at Glasgow Central Station have condemned the actions of Margaret Ferrier after she broke Covid-19 measures.

Commons Speaker left angered by Margaret Ferrier's actions [Video]

Commons Speaker left angered by Margaret Ferrier's actions

House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has expressed his anger at Margaret Ferrier's actions after she broke Covid-19 rules.

Jenrick pressed on whether Margaret Ferrier should resign [Video]

Jenrick pressed on whether Margaret Ferrier should resign

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick has been reluctant to comment on whether he believes that SNP MP Margaret Ferrier should resign. It comes after Ferrier travelled on public transport while knowingly infected with coronavirus.

The high-profile figures who have breached coronavirus restrictions [Video]

The high-profile figures who have breached coronavirus restrictions

A Scottish National Party MP has become the latest high-profile figure tobreach Covid-19 restrictions. Who are the other public figures known to havefound themselves in the spotlight over lockdown rules?

COVID-19 is big factor for voters in key state of Pennsylvania

 The latest CBS News Battleground Tracker​ shows Joe Biden is still ahead in Pennsylvania​.
Trump's steroid treatment for COVID-19 raises red flags among experts

 One of the drugs President Trump is receiving to treat his coronavirus infection is dexamethasone, a steroid typically used in patients with severe cases of the..
COVID-19: Paris to shut all bars as city's alert is raised to maximum [Video]

COVID-19: Paris to shut all bars as city's alert is raised to maximum

The French capital will close all bars completely from Tuesday as the French government raises the city's coronavirus alert to the maximum level.

Glasgow Glasgow Largest city in Scotland

Specially decorated Black History Month postboxes to honour black Britons [Video]

Specially decorated Black History Month postboxes to honour black Britons

Some of the nation's landmark red postboxes have been painted black to honourblack Britons past and present, including Sir Lenny Henry and nursing pioneerMary Seacole. Royal Mail said four postboxes – in London, Glasgow, Cardiff andBelfast – have been painted black with gold trim as part of Black HistoryMonth in October.

Sturgeon raises concerns with Matt Hancock over Covid-19 testing backlog [Video]

Sturgeon raises concerns with Matt Hancock over Covid-19 testing backlog

Nicola Sturgeon has held what she described as "constructive" talks with UKHealth Secretary Matt Hancock about how to resolve a delay in coronavirustesting results. Problems are centred on the UK Government's Lighthouse Labnetwork – which includes a facility in Glasgow – and the First Minister said"too many" tests for the virus are not being processed quickly enough. Withtesting of care home staff going through these labs – and amid suggestionssome workers are waiting between five and seven days for results – Ms Sturgeonrevealed consideration is being given to the NHS handling of these.

Glasgow lockdown extended to two more areas [Video]

Glasgow lockdown extended to two more areas

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced the Glasgow area lockdown has been extended to include East Dunbartonshire and Renfrewshire. Indoor visits will no longer be permitted in those two council areas from midnight on Monday night.

Movie fans react to Cineworld closures [Video]

Movie fans react to Cineworld closures

Cineworld said up to 45,000 employees will be affected worldwide as itconfirmed plans to temporarily close its theatres in the UK and the US – thecinema giant's two biggest markets. More than 600 sites will be closed acrossthe two countries from Thursday after the industry was rocked by plans byJames Bond studios MGM and Universal to delay the release of the franchise'slatest film. Cineworld said it would close 127 Cineworld and Picturehousesites in the UK, confirming reports over the weekend, and sending shares downby as much as 57% as markets opened in London.

London police officer stabbing: Two teens charged

 The officer was injured trying to detain two teenagers but has since been discharged from hospital.
Jennifer Saunders leads silent stand on behalf of the UK theatre industry [Video]

Jennifer Saunders leads silent stand on behalf of the UK theatre industry

Actress Jennifer Saunders has led a two-minute silence outside a West Endtheatre to draw attention to the "devastating" effect of the continuedclosures within the sector. The Absolutely Fabulous star, 62, was joined by acollection of actors, comedians, theatre directors and singers outside theshuttered Gielgud Theatre in Shaftesbury Avenue, London. Their "silent stand"– the latest in a series featuring a range of industry figures – called fortheatres to be allowed to reopen without social distancing and highlighted aperceived lack of Government guidance on the issue.

Boris Johnson: Tough times lie ahead for the job market [Video]

Boris Johnson: Tough times lie ahead for the job market

Boris Johnson speaks to reporters in central London during a visit to OctopusEnergy. He says "tough times" lie ahead for the jobs market and was alsounable to say how many contacts of positive coronavirus cases had been missedas a result of the recent testing fiasco.

Dodds surprised no help for those under localised lockdown [Video]

Dodds surprised no help for those under localised lockdown

Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds says she is surprised Rishi Sunak did not announce any support for those struggling with employment in areas under localised lockdowns. She added the chancellor needed to concentrate on keeping as many people as possible in work, rather than implementing tax cuts.

Wales considers travel restrictions for rest of UK [Video]

Wales considers travel restrictions for rest of UK

Health Minister for Wales Vaughan Gething says the Welsh Government is considering imposing quarantine restrictions on people travelling into Wales from areas of the UK with high prevalence of coronavirus.

Phillipson: Covid test system shows government incompetence [Video]

Phillipson: Covid test system shows government incompetence

Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Bridget Phillipson, says the government's handling of the Covid test and trace system has been "characterised by incompetence". She called on Health Secretary Matt Hancock to address MPs about the recent blunder, which saw thousands of positive results omitted.

Facebook will test shopping from Reels later this year

Instagram only widely launched its TikTok competitor Reels in August, and it's already looking to monetize the format. The company..
Nicola Sturgeon urges MP Margaret Ferrier to quit over ‘dangerous’ rule-breaking

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has told Margaret Ferrier to quit as an MP after breaking coronavirus...
Fury as SNP MP Margaret Ferrier admits travelling after positive covid test

The Rutherglen politician faced immediate calls to resign after the astonishing admission tonight.
SNP Margaret Ferrier took selfie with cops and visited gym in trail of stupidity

SNP Margaret Ferrier took selfie with cops and visited gym in trail of stupidity Margaret Ferrier has refused to resign from her £81,000-a-year job despite a request from First...
Nicola Sturgeon Calls SNP MP 'Margaret Covid' [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon Calls SNP MP 'Margaret Covid'

Nicola Sturgeon Calls SNP MP 'Margaret Covid'

Sturgeon: Ferrier 'should resign as an MP' [Video]

Sturgeon: Ferrier 'should resign as an MP'

Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon has urged SNP MP Margaret Ferrier to resign after she travelled on a train with COVID-19.

Blackford urges Margaret Ferrier to 'reflect very carefully' on position [Video]

Blackford urges Margaret Ferrier to 'reflect very carefully' on position

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford believes that Margaret Ferrier has got to'reflect very carefully' on her position as an MP. Ferrier admitted breakingself-isolation rules by travelling to..

