Dodds surprised no help for those under localised lockdown

Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds says she is surprised Rishi Sunak did not announce any support for those struggling with employment in areas under localised lockdowns.

She added the chancellor needed to concentrate on keeping as many people as possible in work, rather than implementing tax cuts.

Report by Alibhaiz.

