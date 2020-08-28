Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dodds surprised no help for those under localised lockdown

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Dodds surprised no help for those under localised lockdown

Dodds surprised no help for those under localised lockdown

Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds says she is surprised Rishi Sunak did not announce any support for those struggling with employment in areas under localised lockdowns.

She added the chancellor needed to concentrate on keeping as many people as possible in work, rather than implementing tax cuts.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Manchester based students describe halls lockdown [Video]

Manchester based students describe halls lockdown

Students in Manchester describe what it’s like after their university accommodation was put under lockdown. One fresher, who tested positive for coronavirus, said he was “not surprised” by this..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:30Published
DRDO's plan to help feed Indian forces amid Ladakh long haul against China [Video]

DRDO's plan to help feed Indian forces amid Ladakh long haul against China

DRDO is working on cultivating vegetables under intense conditions for Indian Army. DRDO's effort comes as Indian troops are set to spend harsh winters at the China border. DRDO is using passive..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:19Published
KC school counselors prepare for unprecedented school year [Video]

KC school counselors prepare for unprecedented school year

As Kansas City metro students go back to class either virtually or under a hybrid model, school districts are preparing to help those who are dealing with some mental health challenges.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:53Published