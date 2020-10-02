Coronavirus in numbers: 515,571 confirmed UK cases
The UK has reported 515,571 coronavirus cases and 42,369 deaths, up by 19 fromthe previous day.
The number of official coronavirus cases in Brighton and Hove has doubled in a week, with 57 recorded...
Brighton and Hove News
3 days ago
