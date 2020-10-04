Global  
 

Regal Cinemas owner considering closing all theaters

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:22s
The owner of Regal Cinemas is considering closing all its movie theaters in the United States.

This comes after the postponement of the new James Bond film left a big hole in schedules.

