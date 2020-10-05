Global  
 

Are we facing the end of cinema?

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:35s
Cineworld has announced plans to temporarily shut the doors of all its UK andUS theatres.

The move will affect up to 45,000 employees.

Here are some of thereasons behind the temporary closure.


Movie fans react to Cineworld closures [Video]

Movie fans react to Cineworld closures

Cineworld said up to 45,000 employees will be affected worldwide as itconfirmed plans to temporarily close its theatres in the UK and the US – thecinema giant’s two biggest markets. More than 600 sites will be closed acrossthe two countries from Thursday after the industry was rocked by plans byJames Bond studios MGM and Universal to delay the release of the franchise’slatest film. Cineworld said it would close 127 Cineworld and Picturehousesites in the UK, confirming reports over the weekend, and sending shares downby as much as 57% as markets opened in London.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:23

ShowBiz Minute: Kenzo, Cineworld, Pet Blessing

 Fashion world pays tribute to designer Kenzo Takada who has died from COVID-19 complications aged 81; Hundreds of Regal, Cineworld movie theaters to close in..
Regal is closing all cinemas in the US and UK on Thursday

 New York’s iconic Regal Cinema on 42nd St.

The second largest cinema chain in the US is temporarily closing its doors nationwide. Cineworld, parent..
Cineworld announces possible closure of US locations [Video]

Cineworld announces possible closure of US locations

Regal Cinemas in Port Ritchey closes, for now.

