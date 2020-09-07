Watch: DRDO successfully tests 'Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo'

Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully tested Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) from Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha on October 05.

It's a missile assisted release of lightweight Anti-Submarine Torpedo System for Anti Submarine Warfare operations far beyond Torpedo range.

The tracking stations (Radars, Electro-Optical Systems) along the coast and telemetry stations including down range ships monitored all the events .Union Defence Minister congratulated DRDO.


 Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the success.
