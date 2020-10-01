White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Tests Positive For COVID-19
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Trump Press Secretary Tests Positive For COVID-19Trump Press Secretary Tests Positive For COVID-19
DeWine says White House has not reached out to him about possible COVID-19 exposureGov. Mike DeWine appeared on CNN's State of the Union Sunday morning and admitted that no one from the White House has reached out to him about to tell him the president may have been positive for..
As Trump Languishes At Walter Reed, Staffers Struggle To Maintain 'Strong Man' ImageOver the course of the novel coronavirus pandemic, US President Donald Trump has admitted to have knowingly downplayed the seriousness of the illness. So when Trump tested positive for COVID-19 early..