'Worst defense in Cowboys history' — Skip Bayless reacts to Dallas' Week 4 loss to Browns | UNDISPUTED

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:52s - Published
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys put up more impressive offensive stats once again but still couldn’t keep up with Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns.

Odell Beckham Junior found the endzone 3 total times and Cleveland had over 300 rushing yards.

Dak became the first quarterback to have 3 consecutive games of 450-plus passing yards but it came in a losing effort for the second-straight week.

Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about the Cowboys' performance.


