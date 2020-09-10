Maya Rudolph, Noah Schnapp Talk Working With Adam Sandler On 'Hubie Halloween' Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:22s - Published 1 day ago Maya Rudolph, Noah Schnapp Talk Working With Adam Sandler On 'Hubie Halloween' ET Canada's Sangita Patel caught up with the cast of Netflix's "Hubie Halloween", including Maya Rudolph, Tim Meadows, Paris Berelc, Karan Brar, and Noah Schnapp, who shared what it was like to work alongside the comedy legend himself, Adam Sandler. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Adam Sandler Scares Noah Schnapp & Paris Berelc In New 'Hubie Halloween' Clip Noah Schnapp and Paris Berelc get super scared in this new clip from their upcoming Netflix movie...

Just Jared Jr - Published 6 days ago







Tweets about this