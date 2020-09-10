Maya Rudolph, Noah Schnapp Talk Working With Adam Sandler On 'Hubie Halloween'
ET Canada's Sangita Patel caught up with the cast of Netflix's "Hubie Halloween", including Maya Rudolph, Tim Meadows, Paris Berelc, Karan Brar, and Noah Schnapp, who shared what it was like to work alongside the comedy legend himself, Adam Sandler.
Hubie Halloween Film trailer - Plot synopsis: It's October 31st in Salem, Massachusetts, and a town's eccentric, devoted community volunteer and the good-natured object of his fellow citizen's derision..
ET Canada's Sangita Patel catches up with Adam Sandler to talk about his spooktacular new Netflix movie, "Hubie Halloween". Plus, he says he's "game" to make the worst movie after being snubbed by the..