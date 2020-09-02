Lana del rey (Instagram)

Global  
 

Lana Del Rey Receives Backlash After Wearing Mesh Face Mask During Fan Meet and Greet

Lana Del Rey fans are upset over the artist's decision to wear a mesh face mask to a fan meet and...
Also reported by Just Jared


'Wear a real mask': Lana Del Rey flaunts mesh face mask to meet fans, takes social media heat

Lana Del Rey met fans in LA on Saturday while wearing a sparkly and medically useless face mask,...
USATODAY.com


Lana Del Rey angers fans by wearing mesh face mask during 'impromptu' meet and greet [Video]

Lana Del Rey angers fans by wearing mesh face mask during 'impromptu' meet and greet

Lana Del Rey has riled fans by wearing a mesh face mask during an "impromptu" meet and greet at The Grove shopping centre in Los Angeles on Friday.

Lana Del Rey: I will die an underdog [Video]

Lana Del Rey: I will die an underdog

Lana Del Rey thinks she will "die an underdog", because she doesn't believe she'll ever be "justified" as an artist.

Miley Cyrus teases supergroup with Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey [Video]

Miley Cyrus teases supergroup with Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey

'Midnight Sky' singer Miley Cyrus has teased fans with the idea of forming a supergroup with Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey paying tribute to her dad Billy Ray Cyrus.

