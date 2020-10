14-Year-Old Boy, Man Arrested For July Murder Of Baltimore Man Joseph Betts Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:17s - Published 9 minutes ago Ky'Sean Hammond,14, and Tyron Taylor, 18, are charged with first-degree murder. 0

