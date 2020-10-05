Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rep. Sierra hospitalized with coronavirus

Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Rep. Sierra hospitalized with coronavirus
Rep. Lorenzo Sierra is in the ICU with coronavirus.

YOU CAN SEE SLOWING.OTHER THAN THAT, THANKFULLY NOOTHER N J MAJOR ISH JEWS.




You Might Like


Tweets about this