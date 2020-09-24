Senate GOP's 3rd COVID-19 case complicates relief bill

SenateGOP's 3rd COVID-19 case complicates relief bill
The renewed effort in the U.S. Congress to reach a fresh deal to pump coronavirus relief funds into the pandemic-hit economy has been further complicated by the news that President Donald Trump and three Senate Republicans have tested positive.
Kerala state Congress Committee staged a protest in Thiruvananthapuram against Uttar Pradesh government on October 05. Congress Committee came heavy on UP government over the alleged Hathras gang-rape. Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly, Ramesh Chennithala said, "It's a state-wide protest against the Dalit atrocity in UP. Modi government isn't taking care of people's anguish. The Dalits are being treated like animals. UP government must quit. Atrocities are increasing day by day; there is no one to protect the dalit, the poor and the marginalized section of society."
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly increased last week, supporting views the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic was running out of steam amid diminishing government funding. Fred Katayama reports.
A group of Apple's critics - including Spotify Technology, Match Group and "Fortnite" creator Epic Games - have joined a nonprofit group that plans to advocate for legal and regulatory action to challenge the iPhone maker's App Store practices. Fred Katayama reports.