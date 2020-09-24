Global  
 

Senate GOP's 3rd COVID-19 case complicates relief bill

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:40s - Published
Senate GOP's 3rd COVID-19 case complicates relief bill

Senate GOP's 3rd COVID-19 case complicates relief bill

The renewed effort in the U.S. Congress to reach a fresh deal to pump coronavirus relief funds into the pandemic-hit economy has been further complicated by the news that President Donald Trump and three Senate Republicans have tested positive.

Fred Katayama reports.


