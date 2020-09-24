Senate GOP's 3rd COVID-19 case complicates relief bill

Hathras case: Congress stages protest in Kerala, demands UP CM's resignation



Kerala state Congress Committee staged a protest in Thiruvananthapuram against Uttar Pradesh government on October 05. Congress Committee came heavy on UP government over the alleged Hathras gang-rape. Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly, Ramesh Chennithala said, "It's a state-wide protest against the Dalit atrocity in UP. Modi government isn't taking care of people's anguish. The Dalits are being treated like animals. UP government must quit. Atrocities are increasing day by day; there is no one to protect the dalit, the poor and the marginalized section of society."

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:46 Published on January 1, 1970