Rashad Jennings on Cowboys' success possibly in Zeke's hands, Patriots-Chiefs matchup | THE HERD



Rashad Jennings joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the key to the success of the Dallas Cowboys, the week 4 matchup between the New England Patriots & the Kansas City Chiefs & more. Rashad feels Cam has.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:27 Published 3 days ago

Colin Cowherd: If the passing game is the Cowboys' vision, Mike McCarthy needs an optometrist | THE HERD



It Ezekiel Elliott the key to the Dallas Cowboys' offensive success? If so, Head Coach Mike McCarthy is grossly underusing the running back, preferring to keep Dak Prescott throwing 66% of the time... Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:09 Published 3 days ago