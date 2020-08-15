Global  
 

How does the Nobel Peace Prize work?

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 03:00s
How does the Nobel Peace Prize work?

How does the Nobel Peace Prize work?

Greta Thunberg, Edward Snowden, and the people of Hong Kong are all potential contenders for this year's Nobel Peace Prize.

Megan Revell runs through some of the other nominees and explains how they are chosen.


Nobel Peace Prize Nobel Peace Prize One of five Nobel Prizes established by Alfred Nobel

Nobel laureate Nadia Murad's fight to bring ISIS to court

 The 2018 Nobel Peace Prize recipient tells 60 Minutes why she and her lawyer, Amal Clooney, want ISIS tried for war crimes and genocide. Scott Pelley reports.
CBS News

Nadia Murad's mission to hold ISIS accountable

 The 2018 Nobel Peace Prize recipient tells "60 Minutes" why she and her lawyer, Amal Clooney, want ISIS tried for war crimes and genocide.
CBS News

When 60 Minutes met the Nobel Peace Prize winners

 Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad have been awarded for their work combating sexual violence as a weapon of war. 60 Minutes has spoken with them both.
CBS News

Greta Thunberg Greta Thunberg Swedish climate activist

Greta Thunberg leads global climate protest [Video]

Greta Thunberg leads global climate protest

Teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg joins fellow demonstratorsoutside the Swedish Parliament on Friday to kick off a day of sociallydistanced global climate protests. “The main hope is, as always, to try tohave an impact on the level of awareness and public opinion so that peoplewill start becoming more aware,” the 17-year-old told reporters. Thecoronavirus outbreak has prevented the Fridays for Future movement that MsThunberg inspired from holding its mass rallies in recent months, lowering itspublic profile. Ms Thunberg started her solo protests outside Sweden’sparliament in Stockholm on August 20 2018. Climate protests are also plannedelsewhere on Friday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:40Published
Greta Thunberg issues climate warning in trailer for new documentary [Video]

Greta Thunberg issues climate warning in trailer for new documentary

Greta Thunberg’s climate protests and transatlantic boat journey feature inthe trailer for a forthcoming documentary about her life.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:01Published
Greta Thunberg returns to school in Sweden after year away [Video]

Greta Thunberg returns to school in Sweden after year away

After a year off school to campaign for tougher action over climate change,Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg has said she is returning toclass. “My gap year from school is over, and it feels so great to finally beback in school again!” the 17-year-old said on Instagram, next to a photo ofherself with a schoolbag on her back and her hands resting on a bicyclehandlebar. In Sweden, high school-level classes are returning this week. Itwas not clear which school Ms Thunberg was attending.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

Hong Kong protester Jimmy Lai says: "We are fighting the first battle of the new cold war" between the West and China

 Jimmy Lai tells Holly Williams about the freedoms Hong Kong protesters are demanding from mainland China. "60 Minutes" reports, Sunday
CBS News
Watch: Massive anti-China protest outside Chinese Consulate in Toronto [Video]

Watch: Massive anti-China protest outside Chinese Consulate in Toronto

A massive anti-China protest was held outside the Chinese Consulate in Canada's Toronto. The protest was organised on the 71st National Day of People's Republic of China. Members of Hong Kong, Tibetan, Vietnamese, Mongolian, Taiwanese and other communities took part in the protest. Members of Indian diaspora in Toronto were also present on Thursday. The protesters chanted 'Free Hong Kong', 'Free Tibet', 'Free Vietnam' among other slogans. During the protest, they also tore the flag of Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The protesters also urged international communities to intervene and take measures to tackle Chinese oppression. A series of anti-China protests have taken place since late June. The protests were also staged in solidarity with India against China's actions in Ladakh. Earlier, protests were also held in Canada's Vancouver and Montreal.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:48Published

Edward Snowden Edward Snowden American whistleblower and former National Security Agency contractor

Trump Says Edward Snowden Has Been 'Treated Unfairly' [Video]

Trump Says Edward Snowden Has Been 'Treated Unfairly'

Edward Snowden leaked classified intelligence on the National Security Agency's secret surveillance on Americans' private communications. Snowden eventually settled in Russia and has refused to return to the US because he believes he won't receive a fair trial. US President Donald Trump once demanded that Snowden be executed. Now, Gizmodo reports Trump said in an interview with The New York Post that Snowden has 'not been treated fairly.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

Nobel laureate warns of 'killer robots'

Nobel laureate warns of 'killer robots' BRATTLEBORO — Twenty-three years ago, Brattleboro native Jody Williams and the International...
WorldNews - Published

Jacinda Ardern tipped to win Nobel Peace Prize despite competition from Thunberg, Trump

Jacinda Ardern tipped to win Nobel Peace Prize despite competition from Thunberg, Trump A political betting analyst has tipped New Zealand Prime Minister to win the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize,...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Trump gets third 2020 Nobel Peace Prize nomination

President Trump received his third Nobel Peace Prize nomination in September, this time from a group...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •HNGNNewsmax



Nobel Prize for medicine announced, 3 winners awarded for... | Oneindia News [Video]

Nobel Prize for medicine announced, 3 winners awarded for... | Oneindia News

Two Americans Harvey J. Alter and Charles M. Rice and one British-born scientist Michael Houghton won the 2020 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine. #NobelPrize #MedicineNobel #HepatitisC

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:11Published
Sir Elton John: John Lennon would have won the Nobel Peace Prize [Video]

Sir Elton John: John Lennon would have won the Nobel Peace Prize

Sir Elton John: John Lennon would have won the Nobel Peace Prize

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:51Published
British professor among trio to win Nobel Prize for Hepatitis C discovery [Video]

British professor among trio to win Nobel Prize for Hepatitis C discovery

The 2020 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine has been jointly awarded tothree scientists, including a British professor. Michael Houghton andAmericans Harvey J Alter and Charles M Rice were awarded..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:23Published