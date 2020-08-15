How does the Nobel Peace Prize work?

Teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg joins fellow demonstratorsoutside the Swedish Parliament on Friday to kick off a day of sociallydistanced global climate protests. “The main hope is, as always, to try tohave an impact on the level of awareness and public opinion so that peoplewill start becoming more aware,” the 17-year-old told reporters. Thecoronavirus outbreak has prevented the Fridays for Future movement that MsThunberg inspired from holding its mass rallies in recent months, lowering itspublic profile. Ms Thunberg started her solo protests outside Sweden’sparliament in Stockholm on August 20 2018. Climate protests are also plannedelsewhere on Friday.
After a year off school to campaign for tougher action over climate change,Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg has said she is returning toclass. “My gap year from school is over, and it feels so great to finally beback in school again!” the 17-year-old said on Instagram, next to a photo ofherself with a schoolbag on her back and her hands resting on a bicyclehandlebar. In Sweden, high school-level classes are returning this week. Itwas not clear which school Ms Thunberg was attending.
A massive anti-China protest was held outside the Chinese Consulate in Canada's Toronto. The protest was organised on the 71st National Day of People's Republic of China. Members of Hong Kong, Tibetan, Vietnamese, Mongolian, Taiwanese and other communities took part in the protest. Members of Indian diaspora in Toronto were also present on Thursday. The protesters chanted 'Free Hong Kong', 'Free Tibet', 'Free Vietnam' among other slogans. During the protest, they also tore the flag of Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The protesters also urged international communities to intervene and take measures to tackle Chinese oppression. A series of anti-China protests have taken place since late June. The protests were also staged in solidarity with India against China's actions in Ladakh. Earlier, protests were also held in Canada's Vancouver and Montreal.
Edward Snowden leaked classified intelligence on the National Security Agency's secret surveillance on Americans' private communications. Snowden eventually settled in Russia and has refused to return to the US because he believes he won't receive a fair trial. US President Donald Trump once demanded that Snowden be executed. Now, Gizmodo reports Trump said in an interview with The New York Post that Snowden has 'not been treated fairly.
The 2020 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine has been jointly awarded tothree scientists, including a British professor. Michael Houghton andAmericans Harvey J Alter and Charles M Rice were awarded..
