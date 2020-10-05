Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Doctors Slam Trump For Drive By

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Doctors Slam Trump For Drive By
Doctors Slam Trump For Drive By

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'This is insanity': Doctors slam Trump's drive to greet supporters outside Walter Reed hospital

Trump has released a series of videos over the weekend to try to reassure voters that he is...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •Washington PostThe Age



Tweets about this