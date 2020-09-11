Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:03s - Published
Compensation cess of Rs 20,000 crore to be distributed to states tonight: Nirmala Sitharaman

Several decisions were taken at the 42nd meeting of GST Council held on October 05 with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Finance Minister stated that compensation cess collected this year amounting to about Rs 20,000 crore will get distributed to all states.

Sitharaman said, "This year's compensation cess collected amounting to Rs 20,000 crores will be disbursed to the states tonight.

Rs 24,000 crores of GST to be released to the states that had received less earlier, will be disbursed by the end of next week."


