Dr. Oz And Former White House Physician Dr. William Lang Discuss Who Could Be At Risk For Infection In The White House Video Credit: CBS 62 Detroit - Duration: 00:30s - Published 2 minutes ago Dr. Oz And Former White House Physician Dr. William Lang Discuss Who Could Be At Risk For Infection In The White House Dr. Oz and former White House physician Dr. William Lang discuss who could be at risk for infection within the White House. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend