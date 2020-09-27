Global  
 

Jill Biden pulls back husband to socially distance

Dr. Jill Biden pulled back her husband, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, to socially distance from reporters on the tarmac in New Castle, Delaware, before departing for Miami.


Jill Biden Jill Biden American educator and academic, former Second Lady of the United States

Joe and Jill Biden Test Negative for Coronavirus [Video]

Joe and Jill Biden Test Negative for Coronavirus

Former Vice President Biden and his wife were tested after it was confirmed that Donald Trump and the first lady had contracted the virus.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published

Biden sends prayers to Trump, knocks September jobs report

 Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden tested negative for the coronavirus after concerns over President Trump and the first lady's positive diagnoses. Speaking..
CBS News

Joe and Jill Biden test negative for COVID-19, doctor says

 Joe and Jill Biden tested negative for coronavirus Friday morning, after President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive.
CBS News

Jill Biden says she doesn't worry about her husband's campaign gaffes

 "I don't worry about the gaffes. And, you know what, the American people know who Joe Biden is," Jill Biden says about her husband's performance in primary..
CBS News

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Presidential campaigns adjust following Trump's hospitalization for COVID-19

 Despite President Trump's hospitalization for COVID-19, his senior campaign advisers are still criticizing Joe Biden for wearing a mask. Meanwhile, Biden's team..
CBS News

Biden Holds Steady Lead Over Trump in Arizona, Latest Poll Finds

 The Democratic nominee leads 49 percent to 41 percent in Arizona, a state that hasn’t voted for a Democrat for president since 1996. In the Senate race, Mark..
NYTimes.com

Biden reluctant to comment on Trump's health

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is declining to comment on President Donald Trump's drive outside of Walter Reed to greet supporters. "I'm not going to..
USATODAY.com

Health questions trail Biden’s campaign after his exposure to Trump.

 With transparency on health newly significant in the presidential race, Joe Biden’s safety protocols have remained largely under wraps. But his campaign said..
NYTimes.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Supreme Court: Could COVID infections and Democratic delays torpedo Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation?

 Many GOP senators on the Judiciary Committee, which will grill Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, have likely been exposed to the coronavirus.
USATODAY.com

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on President Trump's Bedminster event and mitigating crisis

 New Jersey's Democratic governor, Phil Murphy, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his state's handling of President Trump's visit to Bedminster on Thursday.
CBS News

New Castle, Delaware New Castle, Delaware City in Delaware, United States


Delaware Delaware State in the United States

In Biden’s Home State, Republican Centrism Gives Way to the Fringe

 The Republican Party’s slide from statewide power to irrelevance in Delaware mirrored its swerve from moderation to the fringe. Now a QAnon fan is running for..
NYTimes.com

Bernie Sanders Resuming In-Person Campaigning to Back Biden

 WILMINGTON, Del. — Bernie Sanders is returning to in-person campaigning for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March, heading to the..
WorldNews

GOP U.S. Senate candidate in Delaware thanks Proud Boys for providing free security at rally

 GOP Senate candidate Lauren Witzke's tweeted support for the group a day after Trump said at the debate: "Proud Boys, stand back and stand by."
USATODAY.com

LVMH files countersuit against Tiffany in US court

 The world’s biggest luxury group LVMH filed a countersuit against New York-based Tiffany & Co in a Delaware court on Monday, claiming conditions to close its..
WorldNews

Miami Miami City in Florida, United States

We have right to choose Amy Barrett as SC Justice: Trump [Video]

We have right to choose Amy Barrett as SC Justice: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) defended the selection of Amy Coney Barrett as the next Justice for Supreme Court, saying that Republicans won the election, therefore they have the right to choose her. "We won the elections and it has consequences. We have the Senate and we have the White House. She (Barrett) is respected by all. Some of her biggest endorsers are very liberal people," Trump said during the first presidential debate. "She is good in every way. She is fantastic. She will be as good as anyone that has served the Supreme Court. We won the elections and we have every right to elect her," he added. Rebutting Trump's arguments over Barrett's selection, Democratic nominee Joe Biden said that they should wait for the outcome of the elections and advised against going ahead with Barrett's selection. "The American people have a right to say who the Supreme court nominee should be because they vote for Senate and President. They will not get a chance now because we are in the middle of an election already. The thing which should happen is that we should wait for the election's outcome," Biden said. Last week, Biden had urged the Senate to fill the vacancy of Supreme Court Justice only after the next President is elected. The seat of the Justice of Supreme Court became vacant following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Ginsburg who has been regarded as an iconic champion of women's rights and a history-making jurist passed away at the age of 87. Besides today, there will be two more debates between Biden and Trump -- October 15 in Miami and October 22 in Nashville, following which a single round for their running mates.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:30Published

Does Lakers' LeBron James have extra motivation to beat Heat? 'Absolutely not'

 LeBron James won titles with the Heat in 2012 and 2013, so he's well aware of how Erik Spoelstra will have Miami prepared for the NBA Finals.
USATODAY.com

Guess Who This Cute Kid Turned Into!

 Before this pigtail pip-squeak was making a new name for herself by acting in popular movies, she was just another runt in ribbons growing up in Miami, Florida...
TMZ.com

Jill Biden Swats Down Question on Joe’s Gaffes: ‘You Can’t Even Go There’ After Trump

Dr. *Jill Biden* brought the hammer down on CNN's *Jake Tapper* as he tried to ask her about the...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



Jill Biden Makes Campaign Stops In Twin Cities [Video]

Jill Biden Makes Campaign Stops In Twin Cities

Dr. Jill Biden campaigned in the Twin Cities today, making stops in St. Paul and speaking to supporters in Minneapolis. WCCO’s David Schuman has her message on this election, and her thoughts on the..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:04Published
WBZ Evening News Update For October 2 [Video]

WBZ Evening News Update For October 2

President Trump transferred to hospital after Covid-19 diagnosis; Jill Biden campaigns in New Hampshire; Coronavirus cases rise in Massachusetts; Boston Police arrest man in hit & run; Weekend..

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:45Published
Jill Biden Campaigns In New Hampshire After Negative Coronavirus Test [Video]

Jill Biden Campaigns In New Hampshire After Negative Coronavirus Test

Jill Biden arrived in Manchester, New Hampshire on Friday for a campaign event after testing negative for coronavirus. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:32Published