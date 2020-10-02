Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for COVID-19

[NFA] White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is the latest White House staffer to test positive for the coronavirus, following an outbreak that has also infected the president, the first lady, multiple aides and three Republican senators.
McEnany routinely refused to wear a mask when talking to reporters, even after the president himself got infected, like other high-ranking White House officials who also addressed the press in recent days without face coverings.
REPORTER: "Why aren't you wearing a mask right now?" WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF MARK MEADOWS: "Yeah, so, I've obviously been tested, we're hopefully more than six feet away..." [FLASH] WHITE HOUSE ECONOMIC ADVISOR LARRY KUDLOW: "I'm not wearing a mask right now because I'm talking to you and we're distancing.
I tested negative this morning I get tested every day." [FLASH] REPORTER: "On the mask issue, how come you're not wearing a mask?" WHITE HOUSE DIRECTOR OF STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS ALYSSA FARAH: "I was wearing one and I may have left it over there." In fact, McEnany – who declined to quarantine despite the growing number of positive cases around her - briefed reporters outside the White House without a mask just one day before tweeting that she'd been infected.
McEnany has routinely echoed the culture at the White House that shuns mask usage, defending the president for not wearing one and often referring to it as a personal choice.
REPORTER (MAY 15): Why does President Trump choose not to wear a face mask?
Does he thinks it sends the wrong message?" MCENANY: "That's his choice.
You know, he's tested each and every day...." On Monday she tweeted that she would now begin to quarantine.
As for the president, he began a fourth day of treatment for COVID-19 at a military hospital outside Washington Monday, with the severity of his illness unclear barely four weeks before Americans go to the polls to decide whether to reelect him.
The renewed effort in the U.S. Congress to reach a fresh deal to pump coronavirus relief funds into the pandemic-hit economy has been further complicated by the news that President Donald Trump and three Senate Republicans have tested positive. Fred Katayama reports.
An IT blunder has led to delays in efforts to reach thousands of people incontact with others who tested positive for Covid-19. Over the weekend thereseemed to be what looked like an extreme spike in confirmed cases in the UK.According to official data there were 22,961 cases of coronavirus reported onSunday, compared with 12,872 reported on Saturday. This compares with around7,000 cases reported in the four preceding days. But it has emerged that thebig leap in cases occurred due to a “technical issue” which was found onFriday evening. This glitch meant that more than 15,000 cases the week beforeOctober 2 were left out of the reported daily coronavirus cases.
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi during a 'Kisan Bachao Rally' in Patiala came down heavy on BJP-led government over battle against COVID-19. Gandhi said, "Today ask any shopkeeper, any businessmen that what happened due to GST, they will say that we are destroyed, we got ruined and even today they don't know how to file GST. PM Narendra Modi just wants to benefit 2-3 big businessmen of our country through demonetization, GST and COVID." While commenting on government's plan of action towards corona, Rahul said, "He said we will win the battle against COVID-19 in 22 days. Have 22 days passed? If we were to win this battle in that much time then why are we wearing masks today and hiding our faces?"
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have contracted the coronavirus. The first couple are quarantining. His daughter, Ivanka, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, both of whom are senior White House advisors, were screened for the coronavirus and tested negative. The president's youngest child, Barron, also tested negative. Senior aide to the president Hope Hicks tested positive. Hicks traveled with him on Air Force One this week.
CNN Business reports that in a Thursday interview with Sean Hannity, President Trump defended Hope Hicks after her COVID diagnosis. The interview came three hours before Trump and his wife, Melania tested positive for the disease. In a Fox News chat, Trump told Hannity that he and FLOTUS worked closely with Hicks. He said, "She is a hard worker...a lot of masks, she wears masks a lot. But she tested positive." Trump suggested that avoiding close contact with others is hard. He explained, "...When you're with the Marines, and the police officers — I'm with them so much. And when they come over to you, it's very hard to say, 'Stay back, stay back.'" He added, "They want to hug you and kiss you because we really have done a good job for them. You get close, and things happen."
[NFA] White House doctor Sean Conley said Saturday President Trump 'is doing very well' but a source reveals the president's health remains in jeopardy a day after being hospitalized with a COVID-19 infection. Conway G. Gittens reports.
[NFA] Doctors treating President Donald Trump for COVID-19 are monitoring the condition of his lungs after he received supplemental oxygen, they told reporters on Sunday, adding that he has taken the steroid dexamethasone, which is used in severe cases. This report produced by Chris Dignam.