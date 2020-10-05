Global
Instagram Shopping Cart Coming to IGTV & Reels
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Instagram Shopping Cart Coming to IGTV & Reels
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published 50 seconds ago
50 seconds ago
Instagram Shopping Cart Coming to IGTV & Reels
Instagram's built-in shopping cart is coming to IGTV and Reels
Instagram is pushing its in-app shopping into even more parts of its app. The company is adding...
engadget - Published
7 hours ago
