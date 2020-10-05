Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Instagram Shopping Cart Coming to IGTV & Reels

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Instagram Shopping Cart Coming to IGTV & Reels
Instagram Shopping Cart Coming to IGTV & Reels

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Instagram's built-in shopping cart is coming to IGTV and Reels

Instagram is pushing its in-app shopping into even more parts of its app. The company is adding...
engadget - Published


Tweets about this