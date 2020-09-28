Global  
 

Kayleigh McEnany Gets COVID-19

Kayleigh McEnany Gets COVID-19

Kayleigh McEnany Gets COVID-19

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has tested positive for COVID-19.

Before announcing her diagnosis, she had repeatedly spoken to reporters without a mask.


Kayleigh McEnany Apologizes After Falsely Claiming Amy Coney Barrett Was a Rhodes Scholar: ‘My Bad’

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany inaccurately called Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney...
Debate Will Be ‘Quite Easy’ for Trump, Kayleigh McEnany Predicts (Video)

Debate Will Be ‘Quite Easy’ for Trump, Kayleigh McEnany Predicts (Video) White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told “Fox & Friends” Monday morning that President...
McEnany: Trump 'In Good Spirits' and 'Working Hard'

President Donald Trump has some mild COVID symptoms, but he's in "good spirits" and moving forward...
Trump's COVID-19 results disclosed within one hour -WH [Video]

Trump's COVID-19 results disclosed within one hour -WH

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Friday that President Donald Trump got his positive COVID-19 test result on Thursday night and "within an hour, we put out that information to the..

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany clashes with reporter over alleged lost mail-in ballots [Video]

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany clashes with reporter over alleged lost mail-in ballots

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany clashed with a reporter Thursdayover President Donald Trump's claims that a number of mail-in ballots wererecently found in a river.

McEnany and reporter spar over mail-in voting claims [Video]

McEnany and reporter spar over mail-in voting claims

During a White House briefing on Thursday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was pressed by a reporter over President Donald Trump's mail-in voting claims and was unable to give details.

