Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:37s
Deadline Day PL transfer news

Deadline Day PL transfer news

Dharmesh Sheth and Kaveh Solhekol have the latest transfer news surrounding all 20 Premier League clubs as the deadline ticks closer.


Transfer deadline day live and latest news from Grimsby Town

Follow all the latest news from Grimsby Town, as well as the transfer news from Blundell Park and...
Grimsby Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Derby Telegraph •Daily Star


West Brom transfer news and rumours LIVE on deadline day

West Brom transfer news - Updates, gossip and analysis throughout transfer deadline day as Albion...
Tamworth Herald - Published Also reported by •The Sentinel Stoke •Lichfield Mercury


Mourinho drops deadline day transfer hint as Aurier set to stay at Tottenham

The latest Tottenham Hotspur news, views and transfer rumours from your morning digest.
Football.london - Published


Douglas Costa returns to Bayern Munich [Video]

Douglas Costa returns to Bayern Munich

Brazilian winger Douglas Costa rejoins on loan from Juventus, while Bayern Munich also seal Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting signing

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:59Published
Arsenal axe gunnersaurus [Video]

Arsenal axe gunnersaurus

video credit: @Gunnersaurus Arsenal have released their long-serving mascot ona free transfer as fans await news of fresh signings on deadline day.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Walcott set for Southampton medical [Video]

Walcott set for Southampton medical

Theo Walcott is set to have a medical ahead of a loan move from Everton to Southampton, who could ready to do more business on deadline day according to Sky Sports News' Rebecca Williams.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:20Published