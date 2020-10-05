Deadline Day PL transfer news
Dharmesh Sheth and Kaveh Solhekol have the latest transfer news surrounding all 20 Premier League clubs as the deadline ticks closer.
Douglas Costa returns to Bayern MunichBrazilian winger Douglas Costa rejoins on loan from Juventus, while Bayern Munich also seal Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting signing
Arsenal axe gunnersaurusvideo credit: @Gunnersaurus Arsenal have released their long-serving mascot ona free transfer as fans await news of fresh signings on deadline day.
Walcott set for Southampton medicalTheo Walcott is set to have a medical ahead of a loan move from Everton to Southampton, who could ready to do more business on deadline day according to Sky Sports News' Rebecca Williams.