Mingles Tea Bar teaches the benefits of tea!

The owner of Mingles Tea Bar set out with a vision to educate her community on all the health benefits tea has to offer and now business is brewing even during the pandemic." We were wanting to do tea because we wanted to get people off of coffee," teas shop owner Lara Curtis said.

"We wanted to show them that you could still get the same type of energy with caffeine, whether it be physical energy or mental clarity, without needing to drink coffee."Curtis said she wasn't sure how the community would react to her vision of tea bar, but she said the community has been open to trying new things and has supported her during these difficult times."I'm fortunate because we have a community here that we're dev...