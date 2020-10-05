Tony Gonzalez on Brady's 5-TD performance & Dak's Cowboys upset loss to Browns | THE HERD

Tony Gonzalez joins Colin Cowherd to discuss Tom Brady's 5 touchdown performance, Dak Prescott's Dallas Cowboys upset loss to the Cleveland Browns and more.

Gonzalez feels you need to focus in on one play-maker as they have in Brady to continuously succeed.

Additionally, he speaks on the changes in Cleveland and what this means for the team after a win against the Cowboys.