Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tony Gonzalez on Brady's 5-TD performance & Dak's Cowboys upset loss to Browns | THE HERD

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:17s - Published
Tony Gonzalez on Brady's 5-TD performance & Dak's Cowboys upset loss to Browns | THE HERD

Tony Gonzalez on Brady's 5-TD performance & Dak's Cowboys upset loss to Browns | THE HERD

Tony Gonzalez joins Colin Cowherd to discuss Tom Brady's 5 touchdown performance, Dak Prescott's Dallas Cowboys upset loss to the Cleveland Browns and more.

Gonzalez feels you need to focus in on one play-maker as they have in Brady to continuously succeed.

Additionally, he speaks on the changes in Cleveland and what this means for the team after a win against the Cowboys.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tony Gonzalez on Brady's 5-TD performance & Dak's Cowboys upset loss to Browns | THE HERD

Tony Gonzalez on Brady's 5-TD performance & Dak's Cowboys upset loss to Browns | THE HERD Tony Gonzalez joins Colin Cowherd to discuss Tom Brady's 5 touchdown performance, Dak Prescott's...
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Colin Cowherd: Cowboys are outdated — This is a bad team and it's not getting better | THE HERD [Video]

Colin Cowherd: Cowboys are outdated — This is a bad team and it's not getting better | THE HERD

The Dallas Cowboys fall to 1-3 after a Week 4 loss to the Cleveland Browns Sunday. Colin Cowherd explains why he thinks the Cowboys are a bad and outdated team.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:42Published
Brandon Marshall reacts to Browns' upset win over Cowboys, Dallas falls to 1-3 | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Brandon Marshall reacts to Browns' upset win over Cowboys, Dallas falls to 1-3 | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Brandon Marshall reacts to the Cleveland Browns' upset win over the Dallas Cowboys; Dallas falls to 1-3. Brandon feels the Cowboys should be extremely worried after their 3rd loss of the season; they..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:51Published
'Worst defense in Cowboys history' — Skip Bayless reacts to Dallas' Week 4 loss to Browns | UNDISPUTED [Video]

'Worst defense in Cowboys history' — Skip Bayless reacts to Dallas' Week 4 loss to Browns | UNDISPUTED

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys put up more impressive offensive stats once again but still couldn’t keep up with Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns. Odell Beckham Junior found the endzone 3..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:52Published