Von der Leyen tests negative for COVID-19 after exposure to case in Portugal



Von der Leyen said she had been in a meeting with an unnamed individual who had tested positive for the virus. Credit: Euronews English Duration: 00:29 Published 4 hours ago

N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy: No One Should Have Gone To President Trump's Fundraiser In Bedminster



No one should have come in person last week to President Donald Trump's fundraiser at his Bedminster golf club because of the risk of COVID-19 infection. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:29 Published 5 hours ago