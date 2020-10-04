Trump in 'uncharted territory' with coronavirus therapies: Doctor
During a press briefing about the health of President Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19, Dr. Sean Conley said that the doctors will take a "deep sigh of relief' if Trump continues improving through next Monday.
White House physician Dr. Sean Conley told reporters outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, "though he (Trump) may not entirely be out of the woods yet, the team and I agree that all of our evaluations and most importantly his clinical status support the president's safe return home."
Donald Trump has said he will leave hospital on Monday evening after a three-day stay to treat symptoms of Covid-19. The president tweeted: “I will beleaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling reallygood! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We havedeveloped, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs &knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”
[NFA] Doctors treating President Donald Trump for COVID-19 are monitoring the condition of his lungs after he received supplemental oxygen, they told reporters on Sunday, adding that he has taken the steroid dexamethasone, which is used in severe cases. This report produced by Chris Dignam.