Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump in 'uncharted territory' with coronavirus therapies: Doctor

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Trump in 'uncharted territory' with coronavirus therapies: Doctor

Trump in 'uncharted territory' with coronavirus therapies: Doctor

During a press briefing about the health of President Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19, Dr. Sean Conley said that the doctors will take a "deep sigh of relief' if Trump continues improving through next Monday.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump Leaving Hospital, Tells Americans 'Don't Be Afraid of COVID'

 President Trump says he's getting ready to leave the hospital, and is even telling Americans there's no reason to be afraid of COVID-19 ... despite the fact he..
TMZ.com

Special Report: Doctors give update as Trump prepares to leave hospital

 Doctors at Walter Reed Medical Center gave a briefing on President Trump's condition after Mr. Trump announced plans to return to the White House to continue his..
CBS News
Trump 'not entirely out of woods yet', but able to go home -Dr. Conley [Video]

Trump 'not entirely out of woods yet', but able to go home -Dr. Conley

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley told reporters outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, "though he (Trump) may not entirely be out of the woods yet, the team and I agree that all of our evaluations and most importantly his clinical status support the president's safe return home."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:27Published
Trump: Don't be afraid of Covid [Video]

Trump: Don't be afraid of Covid

Donald Trump has said he will leave hospital on Monday evening after a three-day stay to treat symptoms of Covid-19. The president tweeted: “I will beleaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling reallygood! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We havedeveloped, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs &knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:40Published

Sean Conley Sean Conley American physician and Physician to the President

Doctors giving Trump steroid to fight COVID-19 [Video]

Doctors giving Trump steroid to fight COVID-19

[NFA] Doctors treating President Donald Trump for COVID-19 are monitoring the condition of his lungs after he received supplemental oxygen, they told reporters on Sunday, adding that he has taken the steroid dexamethasone, which is used in severe cases. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:00Published

'Trying to reflect the upbeat attitude': How transparent does the president's doctor need to be?

 Dr. Sean Conley adds doubt to the veracity of the reports being given by the White House and the president's medical staff.
USATODAY.com

White House doctor announced Trump is being treated with dexamethasone. Here's what we know about the drug.

 White House physician Sean Conley told reporters he's using a 'multi-prong' approach to treat Trump, which includes the steroid dexamethasone.
 
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

CDC updates guidelines (again) to note risk of airborne transmission, says coronavirus can infect people more than 6 feet away

 'There is evidence that under certain conditions, people with COVID-19 seem to have infected others who were more than 6 feet away,' the CDC says.
USATODAY.com

Trump pre-empts doctors, says he's leaving hospital and feels good

 United States President Donald Trump said he's leaving the military hospital where he has been treated for Covid-19 and will continue his recovery at the White..
New Zealand Herald

Tweets about this

DrRossGeller_

Dr Ross Geller RT @DEADLINE: ➡️ Donald Trump in “uncharted territory” with COVID-19 recovery Evasive doctor says as POTUS announces he’s going back to Th… 2 minutes ago

TexasYogaLinda

Linda Cuyler RT @FrancoOrdonez: Dr. Conley acknowledged that Trump was not out of the woods. “We’re in a bit of uncharted territory with a patient who h… 2 minutes ago

AtlanticCouncil

Atlantic Council RT @FredKempe: With Trump’s coronavirus and the US election in uncharted territory, China’s Xi Jinping sees fresh opportunities to make his… 14 minutes ago

DeadlineDominic

Dominic Patten Donald Trump In “Uncharted Territory” With COVID-19 Recovery, Evasive Doctor Says As POTUS Announces Return To Whit… https://t.co/WQ0n64F5vY 19 minutes ago

TVMCCA

Terry McCarty Donald Trump In “Uncharted Territory” With COVID-19 Recovery, Evasive Doctor Says As POTUS Announces Return To Whit… https://t.co/OpqFRvGpjv 20 minutes ago

DEADLINE

Deadline Hollywood ➡️ Donald Trump in “uncharted territory” with COVID-19 recovery Evasive doctor says as POTUS announces he’s going… https://t.co/NkspmmhDoY 26 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

NBA Players React to Trump and First Lady Testing Positive for COVID-19 [Video]

NBA Players React to Trump and First Lady Testing Positive for COVID-19

It was announced Friday morning that President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, have tested positive for coronavirus.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published
Trump leaves hospital in much criticised drive-by amid COVID-19 treatment [Video]

Trump leaves hospital in much criticised drive-by amid COVID-19 treatment

A doctor at Walter Reed Military Medical Centre, where the US president is being treated, said the move was "insanity".

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 03:25Published
Trump could be discharged as early as Monday -doctor [Video]

Trump could be discharged as early as Monday -doctor

President Donald Trump's condition is improving as he is being treated for COVID-19 at a military hospital, and he could return to the White House as early as Monday, where his treatment would..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:17Published