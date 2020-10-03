Trump's doctors provide update Monday on president's condition
President Donald Trump tweeted Monday afternoon that he would be leaving Walter Reed Medical Center at 6:30 p.m.
ET.
john hussey Trump is leaving Walter Reed, claiming 'I feel better than I did 20 years ago' https://t.co/lg4bgT1WeO 17 minutes ago
Bienafe 🇺🇸 RT @Amcboxer1: Doctors provide update on President Trump's condition | USA TODAY https://t.co/xWU4oyv1nD via @YouTube 19 minutes ago
Lauren Doctors provide update on President Trump's condition | USA TODAY https://t.co/xWU4oyv1nD via @YouTube 21 minutes ago
e-news.US Doctors provide update on President Trump's condition | USA TODAY - https://t.co/1kfY80Aofp 24 minutes ago
Scarlett S Cavanaugh RT @EmilyRoseFinn: #NEW: President Trump's medical team is set to provide an update on the President’s condition at 3PM at Walter Reed. Dur… 52 minutes ago
Jeanne 🔥 n 🧊 👩🏻🦰 “Doctors provide update on Trump’s health” 👇🏻 I’m just glad the #Squirrel 🐿 made it safely across.
The rest was… https://t.co/A0T9mOHJ8p 53 minutes ago
therebis Trump is leaving Walter Reed, claiming 'I feel better than I did 20 years ago' as 209,000+ Americans have died. https://t.co/t4VCEnJjtJ 56 minutes ago
Bangor Daily News Watch live: Trump's doctors provide update outside Walter Reed https://t.co/csTRZOE3Yp 1 hour ago
Trump in 'uncharted territory' with coronavirus therapies: DoctorDuring a press briefing about the health of President Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19, Dr. Sean Conley said that the doctors will take a "deep sigh of relief' if Trump continues improving..
President Trump's Doctors Says He Could Be Released From The Hospital MondayNatalie Brand reports questions remain about the President's condition.
Doctors: President Trump Could Be Released From Hospital On MondayOn Friday, President Donald Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19.
On Sunday his doctors said he could be released from the hospital as early as Monday.
Business Insider reports that Trump's doctors said..