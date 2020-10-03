Global  
 

Trump's doctors provide update Monday on president's condition

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 24:45s - Published
President Donald Trump tweeted Monday afternoon that he would be leaving Walter Reed Medical Center at 6:30 p.m.

ET.


Trump's doctors say he could be released from the hospital as soon as Monday

Physicians treating President Trump say his condition is improving, despite experiencing two drops in...
CBS News - Published

President Trump's doctors provide an update on his condition at Walter Reed Medical Center

President Trump's doctors say he is "doing very well" while he remains at Walter Reed Medical Center...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •CTV NewsNPRJust JaredFXstreet.com


Special Report: Doctors give update as Trump prepares to leave hospital

Doctors at Walter Reed Medical Center gave a briefing on President Trump's condition after Mr. Trump...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •CTV News



husseyblizzard2

john hussey Trump is leaving Walter Reed, claiming 'I feel better than I did 20 years ago' https://t.co/lg4bgT1WeO 17 minutes ago

bienafe

Bienafe 🇺🇸 RT @Amcboxer1: Doctors provide update on President Trump's condition | USA TODAY https://t.co/xWU4oyv1nD via @YouTube 19 minutes ago

Amcboxer1

Lauren Doctors provide update on President Trump's condition | USA TODAY https://t.co/xWU4oyv1nD via @YouTube 21 minutes ago

e_newsUS

e-news.US Doctors provide update on President Trump's condition | USA TODAY - https://t.co/1kfY80Aofp 24 minutes ago

red8rocks

Scarlett S Cavanaugh RT @EmilyRoseFinn: #NEW: President Trump's medical team is set to provide an update on the President’s condition at 3PM at Walter Reed. Dur… 52 minutes ago

Chill004Jeanne

Jeanne 🔥 n 🧊 👩🏻‍🦰 “Doctors provide update on Trump’s health” 👇🏻 I’m just glad the #Squirrel 🐿 made it safely across. The rest was… https://t.co/A0T9mOHJ8p 53 minutes ago

therebis

therebis Trump is leaving Walter Reed, claiming 'I feel better than I did 20 years ago' as 209,000+ Americans have died. https://t.co/t4VCEnJjtJ 56 minutes ago

bangordailynews

Bangor Daily News Watch live: Trump's doctors provide update outside Walter Reed https://t.co/csTRZOE3Yp 1 hour ago


Trump in 'uncharted territory' with coronavirus therapies: Doctor [Video]

Trump in 'uncharted territory' with coronavirus therapies: Doctor

During a press briefing about the health of President Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19, Dr. Sean Conley said that the doctors will take a "deep sigh of relief' if Trump continues improving..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:50Published
President Trump's Doctors Says He Could Be Released From The Hospital Monday [Video]

President Trump's Doctors Says He Could Be Released From The Hospital Monday

Natalie Brand reports questions remain about the President's condition.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:34Published
Doctors: President Trump Could Be Released From Hospital On Monday [Video]

Doctors: President Trump Could Be Released From Hospital On Monday

On Friday, President Donald Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19. On Sunday his doctors said he could be released from the hospital as early as Monday. Business Insider reports that Trump's doctors said..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:27Published