Some states seeing coronavirus cases rise yet again Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:29s - Published 25 seconds ago Some states seeing coronavirus cases rise yet again For the first time in a week in the US, the country is reporting fewer than 40 thousand coronavirus cases. ABC's Trevor Ault reports that despite that new low number, some states are once again starting to see a spike in cases. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THAN -40-THOUSAND CORONAVIRUSCASES.ABC'S TREVOR AULT REPORTS- -DESPITE THAT NEW LOW NUMBER - -SOME STATES ARE ONCE AGAINSTARTING TO SEE A SPIKE INCASES.WE'RE SEEING ALARMING NUMBERSACROSS THE COUNTRY IN THISPANDEMIC.PRESIDENT TRUMP'S DIAGNOSIS ONFRIDAY WAS ONE OF 54000REPORTED JUST THAT DAY.THE HIGHEST NUMBERS THAT WE'VESEEN IN NEARLY TWO MONTHS.RECORD HIGHS FOR DAILYINFECTIONS, HOSPITALIZATIONSAND DEATHS.AND HERE IN NEW YORK CITY,THERE'S A THREATENING SECONDSURGE IN NEIGHBORHOODS IN NINESPOTS.ZIP CODES, WHICH IS HOME TOHALF A MILLION PEOPLE, ARE ONTHE CUSP OF CLOSING DOWN ONCEAGAIN.THE MAYOR SAYS IT IS GOING TOBE DIFFICULT FOR PEOPLE WHOHAVE DONE A LOT TO FIGHT THISVIRUS ALREADY, BUT HE THINKSIT'S NECESSARY TO STOP THESPREAD.THAT'S ULTIMATELY GOING TO BEUP TO GOVERNOR CUOMO, WHETHEROR NOT THEY GO FORWARD WITHTHE PATRIOTS CHIEF'S GAME WASPOSTPONEDTO TONIGHT BECAUSE PLAYERS FROMBOTH TEAMS TESTED POSITIVE,INCLUDING STAR QUARTERBACK CAMNEWTON AND THE TITANS STEELERSGAME WAS PUSHED BACK SEVERALWEEKS.AS NOW, 20 PEOPLE IN THE TITANSORGANIZATION HAVE BECOMEINFECTED.AND HERE IN NEW YORK CITY,GOVERNOR CUOMO AGAIN HAS NOTSAID WHETHER OR NOT HE'S INFAVOR OF SHUTTING DOWN THESENINE HOTSPOT NEIGHBORHOODS, BUTHE IS CALLING ON LOCAL LEADERSTO STEP UP THEIR ENFORCEMENT OFTHE COLVARD PROTOCOLS THAT AREBOOKINGS TO DISCOURAGEHALLOWEEN





