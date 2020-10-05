Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker host the CMA awards
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:19s - Published
Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker are promising laughs and good music as co-hosts of this year's CMA awards.
McEntire returns after hosting last year with Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton.
THE CMA AWARDS AIRS NOVEMBER 11TH RIGHT HERE ON ABC FROM NASHVILLE.