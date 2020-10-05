Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker host the CMA awards

Global  
 

Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker are promising laughs and good music as co-hosts of this year's CMA awards.

McEntire returns after hosting last year with Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton.

