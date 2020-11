North Carolina deputy surprises teen with new pair of shoes Video Credit: WGHP - Duration: 01:33s - Published on October 5, 2020 North Carolina deputy surprises teen with new pair of shoes Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy Kenneth Mickens had no idea someone was taking a picture of him as he surprised a boy with a pair of athletic shoes. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this