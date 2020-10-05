Registration packet pick up information for Cruisin’ the Coast 2020
Cruisin’ the Coast is underway here on the Gulf Coast.
Before you start Cruisin’, be sure to grab your registration packet at the Centennial Plaza in Gulfport.
- events are taking place all - along the coast this week.- before you and your hot ride- start cruisin', be sure to grab- your registration packet at the- centennial plaza- in gulfport.- last names that begin with "a"- through "k" can pick up their - packet today, - and on tuesday, guest with last- names "l" through "z" can - drive on by.- for those that did not pre- register, on wednesday, - they'll be on-site registration- last year, cruisin' had over- 7300 plus pre-register and- - - - gave out over 3,500 registratio- packets within- the first 6 hours,- this year, volunteers are ready- to make this registrtaion - process go as smooth as possibl- .
- - "all of our volunteers here are- getting ready - we have we have 8000- registration packets packaged - and ready to go.
They're- rolling posters for the first - 2000 people that registered are- - - - getting our sneeze guards set u- and safety precautions ready to- go.
We're ready to cruise."
- - - - they're making it safer by- spacing out the registration- process.- they've doubled the width of th- tables to space out interaction- along with plexiglass shields,- and handwashing - stations.