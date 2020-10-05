Registration packet pick up information for Cruisin’ the Coast 2020

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 3 minutes ago

Before you start Cruisin’, be sure to grab your registration packet at the Centennial Plaza in Gulfport.

- events are taking place all - along the coast this week.- before you and your hot ride- start cruisin', be sure to grab- your registration packet at the- centennial plaza- in gulfport.- last names that begin with "a"- through "k" can pick up their - packet today, - and on tuesday, guest with last- names "l" through "z" can - drive on by.- for those that did not pre- register, on wednesday, - they'll be on-site registration- last year, cruisin' had over- 7300 plus pre-register and- - - - gave out over 3,500 registratio- packets within- the first 6 hours,- this year, volunteers are ready- to make this registrtaion - process go as smooth as possibl- .

- - "all of our volunteers here are- getting ready - we have we have 8000- registration packets packaged - and ready to go.

They're- rolling posters for the first - 2000 people that registered are- - - - getting our sneeze guards set u- and safety precautions ready to- go.

We're ready to cruise."

- - - - they're making it safer by- spacing out the registration- process.- they've doubled the width of th- tables to space out interaction- along with plexiglass shields,- and handwashing - stations.