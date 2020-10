CU Boulder Expands Coronavirus Testing



The testing will include all students and employees of the University of Colorado Boulder campus. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:24 Published 4 hours ago

Christopher Harrison Killed In Shooting Near University Of Maryland College Park, Police Say



A 28-year-old man died following a shooting near the University of Maryland College Park campus Thursday evening, the Prince George's County Police Department said. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:25 Published 21 hours ago