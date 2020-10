'Diallo for the future; Ole needs results now' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:18s - Published 3 minutes ago 'Diallo for the future; Ole needs results now' Harry Redknapp says new Manchester United signing Amad Diallo is a talent for the future but won't help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's current side. 0

