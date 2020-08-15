He will be missed in team: Ashwin after Amit Mishra ruled out of IPL 2020 following injury

Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs in Dubai.

R Ashwin reacted on Amit Mishra, who has been ruled out of the rest of the Indian Premier League 2020 with a tendon injury to the ring finger of his bowling hand.

He said, "Amit will be dearly missed in this team, he is the legend in the IPL, we will definitely try our best to keep happy at home."