Prithvi Shaw is phenomenal talent, ball makes lovely sound when he hits it: Ashwin

Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs. Former Indian cricketer and Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif praised Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan's performance. Kaif said that before the match he talked to the batting order to bring intensity in the power play and there was no target in team's mind the team focused on the power play and got the momentum on their side. "There was no target. We had to go hard in the power play and get the momentum to our side."
Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs in Dubai. R Ashwin reacted on Amit Mishra, who has been ruled out of the rest of the Indian Premier League 2020 with a tendon injury to the ring finger of his bowling hand. He said, "Amit will be dearly missed in this team, he is the legend in the IPL, we will definitely try our best to keep happy at home."
As Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced retirement from international cricket, tributes poured in from the world of cricket. Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lauded Dhoni over his contribution to Indian cricket. Indian skipper Virat Kohli wrote an emotional post on social media. Dhoni’s teammate R Ashwin also wished hi good luck. Suresh Raina also announced his retirement as soon as Dhoni did his. BJP leader and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir wished Dhoni for his upcoming phase. Dhoni, former Indian cricket captain led Team India to victories in the ICC WT20 (2007), ICC World Cup (2011), and ICC Champions trophy (2013). Dhoni had last played for India in an international match in the semi-final loss to New Zealand in 2019. Dhoni had announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2014. Dhoni announced his retirement through a social media post. “Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired,” the caption read.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:47Published
Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs in Dubai. Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman AB de Villiers lauded the performance of all-rounder Washington Sundar. He said, "His bowling is amazing, he really come a long way since the first day I met him. He is really clear with his game plan; he loves the challenge of bowling with a new ball. He just seems to be very clear with what he is trying to achieve with the ball in hand and that's working for him at the moment."