Prithvi Shaw is phenomenal talent, ball makes lovely sound when he hits it: Ashwin

Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs in Dubai.

R Ashwin praised his team mate Prithvi Shaw by saying that he is a phenomenal talent and when he hits the ball the ball makes a lovely sound from the bat.

"He is really a special talent," says Ashwin.

Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan smashed regular boundaries during the match.

The duo took the team over the 50-run mark in the fifth over.