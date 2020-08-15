Global  
 

Prithvi Shaw is phenomenal talent, ball makes lovely sound when he hits it: Ashwin

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:29s
Prithvi Shaw is phenomenal talent, ball makes lovely sound when he hits it: Ashwin

Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs in Dubai.

R Ashwin praised his team mate Prithvi Shaw by saying that he is a phenomenal talent and when he hits the ball the ball makes a lovely sound from the bat.

"He is really a special talent," says Ashwin.

Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan smashed regular boundaries during the match.

The duo took the team over the 50-run mark in the fifth over.


Prithvi Shaw Indian cricketer

IPL 2020: Got right intensity in power play from Shikhar and Shaw, says Mohammad Kaif [Video]

IPL 2020: Got right intensity in power play from Shikhar and Shaw, says Mohammad Kaif

Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs. Former Indian cricketer and Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif praised Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan's performance. Kaif said that before the match he talked to the batting order to bring intensity in the power play and there was no target in team's mind the team focused on the power play and got the momentum on their side. "There was no target. We had to go hard in the power play and get the momentum to our side."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:22Published

Ravichandran Ashwin Ravichandran Ashwin Indian cricketer

He will be missed in team: Ashwin after Amit Mishra ruled out of IPL 2020 following injury [Video]

He will be missed in team: Ashwin after Amit Mishra ruled out of IPL 2020 following injury

Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs in Dubai. R Ashwin reacted on Amit Mishra, who has been ruled out of the rest of the Indian Premier League 2020 with a tendon injury to the ring finger of his bowling hand. He said, "Amit will be dearly missed in this team, he is the legend in the IPL, we will definitely try our best to keep happy at home."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36Published
MS Dhoni retires: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, others congratulate Mahi [Video]

MS Dhoni retires: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, others congratulate Mahi

As Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced retirement from international cricket, tributes poured in from the world of cricket. Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lauded Dhoni over his contribution to Indian cricket. Indian skipper Virat Kohli wrote an emotional post on social media. Dhoni’s teammate R Ashwin also wished hi good luck. Suresh Raina also announced his retirement as soon as Dhoni did his. BJP leader and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir wished Dhoni for his upcoming phase. Dhoni, former Indian cricket captain led Team India to victories in the ICC WT20 (2007), ICC World Cup (2011), and ICC Champions trophy (2013). Dhoni had last played for India in an international match in the semi-final loss to New Zealand in 2019. Dhoni had announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2014. Dhoni announced his retirement through a social media post. “Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired,” the caption read.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:47Published

Dubai Dubai Metropolis in United Arab Emirates

IPL 2020: AB de Villiers lauds Washington Sundar, says 'his bowling is amazing' [Video]

IPL 2020: AB de Villiers lauds Washington Sundar, says 'his bowling is amazing'

Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs in Dubai. Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman AB de Villiers lauded the performance of all-rounder Washington Sundar. He said, "His bowling is amazing, he really come a long way since the first day I met him. He is really clear with his game plan; he loves the challenge of bowling with a new ball. He just seems to be very clear with what he is trying to achieve with the ball in hand and that's working for him at the moment."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:58Published

Royal Challengers Bangalore Royal Challengers Bangalore Bangalore based franchisee of the Indian Premier League


Shikhar Dhawan Shikhar Dhawan Indian cricketer


